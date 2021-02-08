ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disney California Adventure Park is set for a limited reopening of outdoor dining next month in a move that will bring 1,000 employees back to work, the company announced Monday.
The move was announced in a letter from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock that commemorates the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park.
It will be the first time in nearly a year that guests will be allowed back into the park, albeit on a restricted basis.
Attractions will not be operating during this experience, a company spokesperson confirmed with CBSLA.
Tentatively set to begin mid-March, California Adventure will open for a “limited time ticketed experience” for food and beverage offerings on “multiple days per week” at the park.
About 350 employees have returned to work with the reopening of select Downtown Disney District dining following the lift of the regional stay-at-home order.
With limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place based on guidance from health authorities, officials say visitors will be expected to wear face coverings and have their temperature checked before being allowed into the park.