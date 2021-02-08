DEL MAR (CBSLA) — Ticket sales for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships are being delayed for the November horse racing event until there is more clarity from COVID-19 vaccine progress and event restrictions, organizers announced Monday.

Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited, said he intended to have fans in person at the two-day event, planned for Nov. 5-6 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

“As always, the health and safety of our fans, participants, employees, athletes and the public remain our top priority,” he said. “We are working closely with Del Mar, local officials and public health experts to safely plan the 2021 World Championships.

“To ensure we have the most up-to-date safety protocols in place in compliance with CDC guidelines, including the permitted levels of attendance, we are delaying ticket sales for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships until we have greater clarity on the ever-changing landscape. Rest assured, it is our strong intent to safely host fans at the 2021 World Championships,” Fleming said.

The annual event, operated by Breeders Cup Limited, is a series of Grade I Thoroughbred horse races that travels from venue to venue each year.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club last hosted the event in 2017, when horse Gun Runner won the Classic race.

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships were held in Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud the frontline healthcare workers and essential personnel for providing heroic support and care, and the scientists who have developed vaccines under extraordinary circumstances,” Fleming said. “With the COVID-19 vaccine now being rolled out across the country and internationally, we at the Breeders’ Cup remain optimistic for the year ahead, and specifically for the 2021 World Championships.”

Breeders’ Cup Limited plans to send updates on the details in the coming months.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)