CARSON (CBSLA) — Two people were seriously injured and two others were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition Monday night following a violent crash on the 110 Freeway in Carson.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at least eight vehicles were involved in the collision, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.RELATED: "Grieving All Over Again": Cremated Ashes Of LAPD Detective, Army Veteran Stolen During Burglary
California Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway at Carson would be blocked for an unknown duration.RELATED: LA County Working To Address Racial Disparities In COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
NB I-110 JSO CARSON STREET, TRAFFIC COLLISION, ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION (CARSON CITY AREA)
— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) February 9, 2021MORE: Trump Impeachment Lawyers Call On Senate To Reject 'Brazen Political Act' In New Filing