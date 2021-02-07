LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by at least one vehicle on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina.
The crash took place at the Vincent Avenue South on-ramp about 7:25 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
It’s unclear at this point if the pedestrian was hit while walking on the on-ramp. But the C.H.P. shut down the Vincent Avenue onramp and issued a SigAlert.
It’s also unclear when the on-ramp would reopen, the C.H.P. reported.
It was unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene or was cited by the CHP.
The victim’s gender was not yet known. The victim’s name would be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)