SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say three men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with a car-to-car shooting that claimed the life of a driver in Santa Ana.
The suspects — identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Ivan Pulido of Santa Ana, 21-year-old Leonel Diaz of Santa Ana and 21-year-old Jason Garcia of Santa Ana were booked on suspicion of murder, assault with a firearm and other gang-related charges, police said.
Police said the incident unfolded after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bear Street and Macarthur Boulevard. It was there that officers responded and located a man who had sustained gunshot wounds. Though medical aid was rendered, the man died at the scene. His female passenger was uninjured.
Investigators say the man was wounded following a car-to-car shooting. Following the shooting, officers attempted a traffic stop at which point all three suspects were taken into custody.
Police said the motive for the shooting appears to be gang-related. Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call detectives at (714) 245-8390.