CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Three patients were airlifted to a trauma center Saturday after a minivan overturned on the 5 Freeway in Castaic.
The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Golden State Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the scene at 4:52 p.m., according to a dispatcher.
All lanes were shut down at 5:05 p.m. for a helicopter, the CHP said. Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened at 5:43 p.m. but lanes 3 and 4 remained closed while the wreckage was removed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
