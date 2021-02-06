LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s everyone’s favorite game on ‘The Price Is Right’, but can Plinko predict the winner of Super Bowl LV? We had Host Drew Carey drop 5 Plinko chips down the board to find out.
Chip #1 went to… The Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Chip #2 went to… The Kansas City Chiefs
Chip #3 went to… The Kansas City Chiefs
Before dropping the next chip, Carey let out an audible sign and joked that “as a Browns fan, [he] has a bone to pick with Kansas City.”
But, the Plinko chip did not agree, finding its place in the exact same slot for Kansas City as the previous two!
We can’t guarantee how accurate our Plinko prediction will be, but according to the chips, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away with the trophy this Sunday.
Super Bowl coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and runs up through kickoff at 3:30 p.m. here on CBS2.
The full schedule listed out is as follows:
8:30am-9am That Other Pregame Show
9am-10am Road To the Super Bowl
10am-11am Tony Goes To The Super Bowl
11am-3pm The Super Bowl Today
3pm-3:30pm The Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS2. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.