LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Friday reminded Southland residents not to drive while impaired over Super Bowl weekend while warning that extra patrols will be on the lookout.

“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf, or have your food delivered.”

Hill reminded drivers that alcohol is not the only thing that could lead to an arrest.

“Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may affect your ability to drive safely,” Hill said. “Do your research and understand how a drug affects you before deciding whether or not you are OK to drive.”

People are also told to stay safe by following public health guidelines to minimize contact with people outside their homes to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Although many watch parties will be virtual this year, it’s important to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or simply stay at home for the night,” Hill said.

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

