PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run suspect who allegedly killed two teen cousins turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning.
34-year-old William Alexander Marquez is charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.
The crash happened on January 30 at about 10:20 p.m. near 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
18-year-old Sergio Martinez and his cousin, 17-year-old Anthony Cruz, both of Palmdale, died at the scene.
Marquez is accused of speeding away from a crash at Rancho Vista Boulevard and 10th Street West when he crashed into a vehicle, that Martinez and Cruz were in.
Their family said Cruz and Martinez were close and had a lot in common — one a boxer, the other a bodybuilder.
Relatives of the victims met outside the sheriff’s station on Friday after the suspect’s surrender, with several of them thanking the community for sending in tips and one family member asking that people “don’t forget about them.”
Two other people were injured in the crash and refused transportation to the hospital, so their condition is unknown.
