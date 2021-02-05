DUARTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man to death in Duarte Thursday night.
The victim was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds at 8:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He had several stab wounds to his upper torso, and he eventually died.
His name was not immediately released.
Detectives were able to peg down the scene of the crime to the 2500 block of Millbrae Avenue, the sheriff’s department said. It’s unclear how the victim got from the crime scene to the hospital.
There was no word on a motive in the stabbing and there was no suspect information. Investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance video.