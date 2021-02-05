LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Thursday that he would be asking the city to go to court to force Los Angeles Unified School District to reopen campuses.
The councilman plans to submit a resolution to the full council next week calling on the city attorney to file a lawsuit modeled after one announced this week by San Francisco officials against the San Francisco Unified School District, according to his office.
In a tweet posted Thursday, Buscaino said he “felt obligated to take a stand on opening our schools.”
I feel obligated to take a stand on opening our schools. pic.twitter.com/dKGRoeAbyg
— Joe Buscaino (@JoeBuscaino) February 5, 2021
The move comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said schools could resume in-person instruction even if teachers were not vaccinated, but comes amid backlash from both teachers and their unions who say it is not safe to do so without vaccines.
Buscaino represents the 15th Council District which includes San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor City and Harbor Gateway.