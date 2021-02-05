LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to sign National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer.

The World Series champions reached a deal with the 30-year-old pitcher, CBS Sports reported Friday. The deal reportedly is for three years and $102 million.

Bauer deal with Dodgers, per @Feinsand: $102M for three years, with opt outs after first and second year. Salaries: $40M in first year, $45M in second. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2021

CBS Sports ranked Bauer as the third best free agent available.

Bauer spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds, leading the league in ERA (1.73), shutouts (2) and complete games (2) en route to winning the National League Cy Young Award. He struck out 100 batters over 73 innings of work, posting a 5.8-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio.

He arrived in Cincinnati at the trade deadline in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres. His tenure in Cincy got off to a rough start with a 6.39 ERA over 10 starts in 2019.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 3rd overall pick in the 2011 Draft out of UCLA, Bauer made his debut with the team in 2012. After his brief debut in 2012, Bauer was traded to Cleveland in the winter of that year. He struggled initially in 2013 when called up by Cleveland, posting a 5.29 ERA over four starts and just 17 innings pitched. Following that, he became a regular part of the Cleveland rotation from 2014 up until his trade in 2019.

Over his nine-year career, the 30-year-old Bauer has a 75-64 record with a 3.90 ERA over 1,190 innings pitched while striking out 1,279 hitters.

He joins one of the strongest pitching rotations in baseball with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and David Price.