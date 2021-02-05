POMONA (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 vaccination site capable of vaccinating up to 10,000 per day will open Friday at Cal Poly Pomona.
The new vaccination hub – which is supported by Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health, the California Medical Association, Common Spirit, Dignity Health and Futuro Health – is aimed at improving access to vaccinations for residents who live in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys. It will be located in Cal Poly Pomona’s Structure #2, and plans call for the site to be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on vaccine availability.
Walk-in or stand-by appointments will not be permitted. A car is not necessary to access the vaccination site, which is serviced by a public bus stop. People who do drive will be directed to a specific parking area so they can walk into the vaccination area.
The 145,000-square-foot site has 16 check-in stations and four pods, and a combined total of 48 vaccination stations that can be expanded, according to Kaiser officials. The site will first prioritize the vaccination of people 75 years and older, but eligibility will expand as vaccine supplies become available and the state opens up vaccinations to other groups.
To make an appointment for the site, visit the California Department of Public Health’s My Turn site.