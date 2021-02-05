UPLAND (CBSLA) — Both sides of the 10 Freeway in Upland were closed Friday afternoon after officers shot a pedestrian who they said was armed with a knife.
Update#1: Use SR-210 or SR-60 as a detour. Avoid I-10 at this time. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/fc8CKO4RBi
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 6, 2021
According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the eastbound 10 Freeway at San Antonio Street at about 2:46 for reports of a pedestrian armed with a knife.
When officers arrived on the scene, they shot the suspect who was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.
The highway was expected to remain closed as the investigation continued.