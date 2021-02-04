CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tweet celebrating Mayor Eric Garcetti’s 50th birthday Thursday garnered quite the response from social media users.

“A year older and so much has changed, but our beloved Mayor Garcetti @MayorOfLA continues to age with wisdom and grace while managing the ever changing needs of LA and Angelenos,” the glowing tweet, posted from the verified city of Los Angeles account, said.

The response to the tweet was swift and vicious, with actress Mara Wilson responding, “Beloved by WHOM.”

Others questioned whether the mayor himself wrote the tweet, a notion that the mayor’s office rebuffed, with a spokesperson stating that they were not even sure who was in charge of the city of L.A.’s Twitter account.

And even more people took the opportunity to raise numerous issues within the city, including the high death toll from COVID-19 and the growing population of unhoused Angelenos.

There were a few comments wishing the mayor a happy birthday, but they were largely outnumbered by those critical of the tweet and Garcetti.