LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tweet celebrating Mayor Eric Garcetti’s 50th birthday Thursday garnered quite the response from social media users.

“A year older and so much has changed, but our beloved Mayor Garcetti @MayorOfLA continues to age with wisdom and grace while managing the ever changing needs of LA and Angelenos,” the glowing tweet, posted from the verified city of Los Angeles account, said.

A year older and so much has changed, but our beloved Mayor Garcetti @MayorOfLA continues to age with wisdom and grace while managing the ever changing needs of LA and Angelenos. Happy Birthday Mr. Mayor. May this year be the best one yet! pic.twitter.com/UiUzFA4c3m — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) February 4, 2021

The response to the tweet was swift and vicious, with actress Mara Wilson responding, “Beloved by WHOM.”

Beloved by WHOM — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 4, 2021

Others questioned whether the mayor himself wrote the tweet, a notion that the mayor’s office rebuffed, with a spokesperson stating that they were not even sure who was in charge of the city of L.A.’s Twitter account.

Did a sitting mayor of Los Angeles write this? https://t.co/K9fk7qBWNd — TJ Adams-Falconer (@teeejaleeej) February 5, 2021

And even more people took the opportunity to raise numerous issues within the city, including the high death toll from COVID-19 and the growing population of unhoused Angelenos.

My beloved uncle went back to work when @MayorOfLA reopened the city too early in May. My beloved uncle contracted #COVID19. My beloved uncle died eleven days later. I challenge the ridiculous tone deaf notion that Garcetti is “beloved,” even for this lame, saccharine Tweet. — G.NADE (@gnader) February 5, 2021

You clown. Get the homeless Angelenos off the streets. — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) February 4, 2021

There were a few comments wishing the mayor a happy birthday, but they were largely outnumbered by those critical of the tweet and Garcetti.

Happy Birthday. Thank you for all of your hard work. 🎂 — Pamela (@LAPrintmaker) February 4, 2021