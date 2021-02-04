LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The deadline for small businesses to apply for the second round of grants through Los Angeles District 13’s Small Business Grant Program was extended to Feb. 11, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced Thursday.

Businesses in the 13th District, which includes parts of Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Westlake and Atwater Village, can apply for grants to help with impacts caused by the pandemic.

The application deadline was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The second round will provide $5,000 to businesses with an annual revenue of $5 million or less.

In July, businesses with an annual revenue of $1 million or less were given grants, according to O’Farrell’s office.

Businesses that applied during the first round of funding but did not qualify due to the revenue requirements will be automatically entered into this round, O’Farrell’s office said.

Those businesses will receive an alert via email to indicate their status in the program.

“Our small businesses are hanging by a thread to survive because of the devastating impacts and uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic,” O’Farrell said. “This additional round of financial assistance will help even more neighborhood-based establishments pay bills, retain workers and help support our local economy when it needs it most.”

Qualifying applicants will be randomly selected to receive the $5,000.

Qualifying applicants must:

have an established business within the 13th District;

have an “active status” with the California secretary of state;

provide required application documents, such as a W-9;

have an annual gross revenue up to $5 million and an established commercial location; and

have been economically affected by COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Business owners who want to apply can go to CD13.com.

