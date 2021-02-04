LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 5,028 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,134,338 cases and 17,539 deaths.

Of the 239 new deaths reported, 78 people who died were over the age of 80, 82 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 49 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, 12 people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and two people were between the ages of 18 and 29. One death was reported by the city of Pasadena and the other 15 were reported by the city of Long Beach.

“Our thoughts are with all of the people across our communities who are grieving a loved one who has passed away from COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said.. “The number of people passing away daily is [devastating] beyond words.”

There were 4,990 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 27% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Health officials said there were 1,351 ongoing outbreak investigations — of which 23% were related to outbreaks at worksites — and again urged residents to refrain from patronizing businesses not following local health orders due to the increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Public Health also warned of another potential surge if residents gather to watch the Super Bowl either at a private residence or at a business.

“COVID-19 transmission can just as easily occur at house parties, as at businesses not following the straight-forward safety measures,” Ferrer said. “Do not attend or host a Super Bowl party this weekend. Restaurant, winery and brewery establishments must do their part, as required, keeping TVs off and following the requirements in the LA County Health Officer Order. We all must work together to defend against another surge.”

With testing results available for nearly 5,560,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding at 19%.