LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department reported eight employee deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday.
The agency has a total of 2,580 employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, officials with the City of Los Angeles said.
There are currently 405 L.A.P.D. employees that are self-quarantining at home and recovering after exposure, while 2,152 employees have returned to work, officials added.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported two employee deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
The total number of employees who have tested positive for coronavirus is 898.
There are 853 L.A.F.D. employees who have recovered and returned to duty. Five employees are isolated and recovering at home.
There are 38 employees that are no longer under quarantine but continuing to recover at home, officials added.