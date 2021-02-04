CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Falcon 9, Hawthorne, KCAL 9, SpaceX

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Sixty more Starlink internet satellites were successfully launched into orbit early Thursday via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – 2021/02/04: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying approximately 60 Starlink satellites lifts off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites are part of a constellation designed to provide broadband internet service around the globe. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:19 a.m. from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. Thursday’s launch was the fifth for this Falcon 9, which last flew just 27 days ago – the quickest turnaround between missions for any SpaceX rocket.

After delivering the satellites into space, the rocket came back to Earth and landed successfully on the ship “Of Course I Still Love You.”

This morning’s launch was also the first of two nearly back-to-bank Starlink liftoffs – another 60 satellites are scheduled to go up early Friday morning on a different Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellites are part of SpaceX’s endeavor to deliver high-speed internet across the globe.

SpaceX is based in Hawthorne.