WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A driver wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody Thursday evening after barricading himself in a vehicle following a pursuit that ended on a grassy hillside in Woodland Hills.
VIEWER DISCRETION: SWAT able to get suspect out of car after filling car with some sort of gas. Suspect ran out and was then chased and taken down by K9. Officer did tase suspect as he tried to get away. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Fd0EDRNm1r
The chase began around 5 p.m. at Archwood Street and Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The driver led police through surface streets and, at one point, onto the 101 Freeway before exiting and making way onto Del Valle Street, a dead-end street.
The driver plowed through a chain-link fence before becoming stuck on a hillside near Ventura Boulevard.
Multiple police cruisers arrived on the scene, but the driver had still not gotten out of the car more than an hour later.
An L.A.P.D. S.W.A.T. team was called to the scene, Im said.
The family of the suspect was on the scene. Police said they want the situation to end peacefully and will not use force unless absolutely necessary.
