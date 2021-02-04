LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,465 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 279,189 cases and 3,309 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 224,769 had recovered.
There were 864 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 243 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
San Bernardino County reported 646 newly confirmed cases and 75 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 276,606 cases and 2,041 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 268,961 had recovered.
There were 945 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 242 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 365 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 71,911 cases and 648 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,680 had recovered.
There were 302 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 76 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Wednesday.
As of Thursday evening, 2,233,201 Riverside County residents, 2,258,157 San Bernardino County residents and 999,043 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.