GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying a man who smashed his way into a jewelry store in Glendale and got away with several Rolex watches.
The burglary happened on Jan. 19 at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of North Brand Boulevard. A crime bulletin released Wednesday said a man dressed in all black walked up to the store carrying a white bag and small black suitcase.
At the store, police say the man pulled out a chain with a padlock, and locked the front door. Then he smashed the exterior glass of a display window with a metal socket and grabbed several Rolex watches.
Police say a black minivan had been staged nearby, and the burglar drove off in it.
The burglar was described as a white or Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build. The minivan was described as a matte black 1999 Dodge Caravan, License Plate 7LWN557.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the man can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.