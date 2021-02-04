CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Caught On Video, Glendale, KCAL 9, Smash And Grab

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying a man who smashed his way into a jewelry store in Glendale and got away with several Rolex watches.

The burglary happened on Jan. 19 at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of North Brand Boulevard. A crime bulletin released Wednesday said a man dressed in all black walked up to the store carrying a white bag and small black suitcase.

At the store, police say the man pulled out a chain with a padlock, and locked the front door. Then he smashed the exterior glass of a display window with a metal socket and grabbed several Rolex watches.

Police say a black minivan had been staged nearby, and the burglar drove off in it.

The burglar was described as a white or Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build. The minivan was described as a matte black 1999 Dodge Caravan, License Plate 7LWN557.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the man can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.