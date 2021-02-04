San Bernardino County's Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens At Ontario Convention Center The clinic, which will operate five days a week and is aimed at protecting seniors, hopes to vaccinate 300 people on Thursday.

Man Wanted For Setting Off Fireworks At Target In Vista; Incident Was Feared To Be Active ShooterAn active shooter was reported Tuesday just before 9 p.m. at a Target in the 3100 block of Business Park Drive in the San Diego County city of Vista. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says several 911 calls reported what sounded like gunfire in the store.