LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Along with the annual reminders to not drink and drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, public health officials are additionally urging people to stay home and watch the big game with their immediate families only.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that the region is finally beginning to recover from a deadly surge of COVID-19 that was at least partly fueled by holiday gatherings. Considering that there are still high rates of spread, and the added complication of more infectious variants, she urged people to stay home.

“This year no one should create any additional risk that would come with hosting or attending a party with people outside your immediate household,” she said. “This Sunday, play it safe and enjoy the game at home with those who live in your household.”

The Southern California region is finally headed in a positive direction in terms of the pandemic with rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths slowing down. But, gatherings inside private homes — where eating, drinking and cheering will undoubtedly take place – could easily become super-spreader events.

“A party can infect too many people who then carry the virus to others at their workplaces and in their homes. And in just two to three weeks, we’ll see our case numbers go back up,” Ferrer said.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Warns Against Super Bowl Parties To Avoid Virus Spread

Riverside County health officials also issued a reminder to residents to limit their possible exposure this weekend. Residents who do attend gatherings were urged to wear a mask, avoid shared utensils, and keep a distance of six feet from people outside of their household. The CDC has also offered other tips people can take to stay safe if hosting or attending a Super Bowl watch party.

“We’re not out of the woods yet and we don’t want to lose the progress we’ve made,” Riverside University Health System Director Kim Saruwatari said in a statement.