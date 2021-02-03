LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles launched its annual online Valentine’s Day card drive Wednesday featuring dinosaur-themed Valentines for its young patients.
People can log onto chla.org and choose from one of three themed Valentines with either a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Brachiosaurus or a Triceratops.
People are asked to share a message focused “on the spirit of Valentine’s Day rather than “get well” notes to help keep the celebration upbeat and positive for kids.”
For every card sent by Feb. 12, $1 will be donated to the hospital’s Children’s Fund up to $25,000.
“Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration,” said Carol Hamamoto, the hospital’s child life and expressive arts manager. “These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients.”
Thousands of online Valentines have been sent to CHLA patients in past years from throughout the world, including Australia, Europe, Asia and South America.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)