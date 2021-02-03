LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new effort was announced Wednesday to help the state distribute COVID-19 vaccines more quickly and equitable in hard-hit communities.

“We are here today to mark the first partnership in the nation with the Biden administration,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said while announcing the pilot program.

Newsom stood outside the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, one of two community super vaccination sites in the state. The other location is located at Cal State Los Angeles.

“I am gratified that President [Joe] Biden and Gov. Newsom have decided to locate the vaccination site in this community,” Jose A. Gomez, executive vice president at Cal State L.A., said. “This community has been ravaged by COVID-19.”

RELATED: LA County Confirms Third Case Of COVID-19 Variant First Identified In UK

The drive-up vaccination clinic will look similar to what the school’s flu clinic looked like in November and is expected to administer at least 6,000 vaccinations per day. There will also be a walk-up option on the campus.

The effort is part of Mr. Biden’s promise to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in his first 100 days. The president also announced that starting next Thursday, the first phase of a federal pharmacy program will launch, with pharmacies nationwide offering vaccinations to those who are eligible.

“No one is satisfied with the pace of distribution of these vaccines,” Newsom said. “Of course we have more work to do. The federal government doesn’t have the doses to support states like ours at the scale we all would like to see.”

But L.A. County health officials said they have already administered more doses of the vaccine, and at a higher percentage, than any other large county or large city in the U.S. and are planning to add more community and mobile clinics in hard-hit areas on top of reaching out to independent pharmacies to help.

“We do need to stay focused on protecting the most vulnerable, with the goal of reducing mortality,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said.

RELATED: Garcetti Announces COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Program

As of Wednesday, there were five large-scale county-run sites and nearly 300 other vaccination locations.

The state said it was working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure the vaccine doses used at Cal State L.A. would not decrease the available supply for those other sites.

The vaccination site at the university is expected to be opened by Feb. 16 with registration for appointments opening in the coming days.