RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside County task force made dozens of arrests and rescued a couple of women in a human trafficking sting, authorities announced this week.
The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) arrested 64 people during “operation Reclaim & Rebuild”, a nearly week-long proactive enforcement operation that targeted online prostitution, according to officials.
During the week of January 24-30, 2021, the task force arrested 61 males and one female for solicitation of prostitution, one male for soliciting a minor for lewd purposes, and one male for supervising/aiding a person to commit prostitution, officials said.
Throughout the week, investigators went to locations known for sex trafficking activity and set up sting operations. Investigators also targeted businesses in which there have been reports of illegal sexual activity.
Task force members also made contact with two women believed to be victims of sex trafficking. Investigators say they believe these subjects were being forced to engage in acts of prostitution against their will.
