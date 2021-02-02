ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway Tuesday over reports that he made unsolicited advances to five women who work in sports media.

“Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic. This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” the team tweeted Tuesday.

The accusations against Callaway, 45, were reported Monday night. The women allege the former New York Mets manager aggressively pursued them through messages and in person, according to a story published by The Athletic.

The report also said alleged Callaway’s pattern of behavior was so concerning that women in multiple Major League Baseball markets received warnings to keep their guard up around him.

On Monday, the team released a statement on social media saying that the reported behavior “violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies.”

“The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies. We take these allegations very seriously, and will conduct a full investigation with MLB,” the Angels said in a Tweet.

Callaway responded to the report, telling The Athletic:

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. I am married and my wife has been made away of these general allegations.”

MLB said in a statement that it has “never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior” by Callaway.

Callaway was named the Angels’ pitching coach prior to the 2020 season. He was the manager of the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019, compiling a 163-161 record before the Mets fired him after the 2019 season.

He previously served as the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach from 2013-17. The report stated that Callaway’s alleged advances spanned at least five years with all three teams.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)