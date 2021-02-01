SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported 47 additional COVID-19 fatalities and 1,003 new cases Monday as hospitalization rates continued a downward trend.

The numbers brought the county’s cumulative death toll to 3,109 and the caseload to 233,394.

Of the fatalities reported Monday, 10 were skilled nursing facility residents and eight were assisted living facility residents. Since the pandemic began, 840 skilled nursing facility residents and 337 assisted living facility residents have died from the virus.

Since Sunday, the county has logged 91 coronavirus-related fatalities. Last week, the county reported 393 coronavirus deaths, up from 305 the week before.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus continued to trend downward, dropping from 1,412 on Sunday to 1,362 on Monday while the number of patients in intensive care dropped from 392 to 384.

The county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remains at zero, and the unadjusted figure increased from 9.8% Sunday to 10.9%.

On Monday, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported 11,640 tests bringing the county’s total to 2,693,313.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said last week he was frustrated that officials don’t have a long-term view of when more vaccines will arrive.

“We need an estimate two weeks out,” Kim said. “That would address a lot of concerns people have. We can’t schedule beyond two or three days out.”

Kim said hospitals also are ramping up inoculations.

Beginning Monday, the county is offering eligible rental households up to $10,000 in financial assistance for unpaid rent and/or utility bills due to the impact of the pandemic, according to the OCHCA.

More information about the program can be found here or by calling 211.