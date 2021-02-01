NEAR OXNARD (CBSLA) – One person was killed when a car went off the Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into the ocean early Monday morning in Ventura County.
The crash occurred at around 1:40 a.m. off the PCH at Deer Creek Road near Thornhill Broom Beach, north of Leo Carrillo State Beach.
When California Highway Patrol officers and Ventura County Fire Department crews arrived on scene, they found a car flipped onto its roof in the surf with a driver pinned inside.
At least one other person was believed to be missing.
The cause of the crash was not confirmed.