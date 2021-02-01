Dangerous Street Takeover In Inglewood Draws Large Crowd The vehicles and spectators scattered when Inglewood police officers arrived on scene. It’s unclear if there were any arrests.

Wrong-Way Driver Killed After Slamming Head-On Into 2 Vehicles On 110 Freeway In GardenaThe crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, just north of the 91 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness said a sedan was going north in the southbound No. 3 lane just before the crash.