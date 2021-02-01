LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A portion of 96th Street near Los Angeles International Airport will be temporarily closed overnight this week starting Monday evening.
The street will be closed between Vicksburg and Jenny avenues from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Sunday, according to airport officials.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Westchester Parkway, and westbound traffic will be directed to 98th Street to avoid the closure, according to officials.
Construction crews will be removing steel supporting the Automated People Mover’s guideway on the roadway.
