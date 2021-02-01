LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress and singer Evan Rachel Wood accused musician Marilyn Manson of abuse Monday saying he allegedly began grooming her as a teenager.
Wood shared a message on her Instagram page saying, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.”
She continued, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Westworld” star first spoke out about being a sexual assault survivor in late 2016.
In response to Wood’s Instagram post, at least four other women came forward with allegations against Manson, THR said.
Meanwhile Monday, Variety reported Loma Vista Recordings, which released Manson’s latest album, parted ways with the singer following the accusations.