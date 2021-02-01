(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Angels have already added one starting pitcher to their rotation this offseason, signing Jose Quintana to a one-year deal, and now it appears they’re adding another arm to the stable of options. Reporting from The Athletic’s Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal indicate that the Halos are set to acquire Alex Cobb in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Breaking: Sources are telling me and @Ken_Rosenthal that the @Orioles are trading RHP Alex Cobb to the @Angels Not all details have been worked out yet. Cobb is on the last year of his deal — owed $15 million. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) February 1, 2021

The 33-year-old Cobb is entering the final year of the four-year, $57 million contract that he signed with the Orioles as a free agent in 2018. His performance in Baltimore has been uneven, starting 41 games over the last three seasons and posting a 5.64 ERA over just 217 innings pitched.

A former fourth round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays out of high school in the 2006 MLB Draft, Cobb made his major league debut in 2011 and pitched well over nine starts, posting a 3.42 ERA. Over six seasons with the Rays, Cobb threw 700 innings to the tune of a 3.50 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, missing all of that season and much of the next recovering.

He pitched well in 2017, posting a 12-10 record with a 3.66 ERA for the Rays before then signing with the Orioles in the offseason. His three years in Baltimore were marred by several injuries.

Cobb joins an Angels roster that doesn’t lack for rotation options as Rosenthal pointed out.

Angels’ rotation options, if deal is completed, will include Cobb, Bundy, Heaney, Ohtani, Quintana, Canning, Barria… https://t.co/wGVBdb9LVA — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 1, 2021

It’s a young rotation with only Heaney, Quintana and now Cobb over the age of 30. Who ends up being in the rotation to start the season remains to be seen. No details were provided on what the Angels are sending to Baltimore in exchange for Cobb.