RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The city of Riverside opened its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The walk-up clinic is expected to administer up to 500 vaccinations per day.
Riverside County also moved into the next phase of vaccination on Saturday, meaning educators and food service workers can finally get the shot.
Not all counties have moved into this tier of vaccination. Los Angeles County just recently began vaccinating seniors.
However, L.A. County is faring as badly as people may think.
According to California’s vaccine tracker, the county has administered 770,000 doses, which is 9,400 per 100,000 — more per capita than surrounding counties including Riverside and Orange.