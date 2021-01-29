CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Snow fell throughout the night into Friday morning in parts of Southern California.
Skiers and snowboarders were headed up to Wrightwood after Mountain High announced up to 20 new inches of powder.
Drivers along the Cajon Pass, meanwhile, said they saw a little bit of everything: sun, rain, sleet and then snow.
“I stopped by for gas by the 15 and all of a sudden hail,” said driver Carolyn Hernandez who was headed from Ontario to Vegas.
The weather made for some dangerous conditions at one point when a car slid off a side road in Hesperia through a fence and flipped over onto the side of the freeway.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
But despite the hazards, a few drivers stopped for a snowball fight or to take in the scenery, while others chose snow as a destination.
“It’s why we’re here in California, we get a little bit of everything,” said one traveler.
By late morning, the Cajon Pass was completely reopened to drivers.