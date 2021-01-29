LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An operator for a Metro train was shot and wounded when someone opened fire on the train as it was pulling into a station in the Boyle Heights area of East Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The Gold Line train was pulling into Indiana Station – located between Gleason Avenue and East 2nd Street – at around 4:10 a.m. when a gunman opened fire on the train, hitting the operator twice, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The operator was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.
There was no suspect description and no word of a motive in the shooting. The exact circumstances of the shooting were also not confirmed.
“We’re still searching for the suspect, we don’t have one in custody, and again the investigators are looking at platform video and train video to see if we can identify him,” an LASD official told CBSLA.
Train service was shut down between Soto and Maravilla stations.
“Earlier today one of our rail operators was shot at Indiana Station and is hospitalized,” Metro said in a statement. “We wish him a safe recovery and will continue to support the operator and his family.”