LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A downtown Covina pub, owned by a man whose dispute with a Los Angeles County health inspector was captured on video in December, is being sued by the county for allegedly violating emergency health orders.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday against Bread & Barley Inc., alleging violations of the Los Angeles County Code and seeking an abatement of a public nuisance.

The suit seeks an injunction barring the business from operating in violation of any health orders and allowing inspectors to verify compliance.

“Despite the health order, multiple warnings and citations, and health officer closure order, defendant operated outdoor dining at their restaurant and continued to operate after their public health permit was suspended,” the suit states.

The suit also asks that the pub pay civil penalties for each day management allegedly operated in violation of the health orders and the County Code.

In December, a confrontation between the owner of Bread & Barley and a Los Angeles County health inspector was caught on camera, showcasing the owner’s frustration with coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m desperate. Who is going to pay her car payment? Who is going to pay my cook’s rent?” owner Carlos Roman was heard saying while his truck blocked the health inspector’s car.

The video, posted on YouTube, showed a female police officer beckoning Roman to move his truck, which was parked behind the car of a health inspector.

A citation from the health department said the inspector found two customers dining outside, which goes against current protocols.

Roman said the customers were on a public bench, and not his property.

Bread & Barley’s public health permit was suspended for non-compliance with the health order, the suit states.

On Dec. 22, a closure notice was posted on the pub’s front door, but the next day an inspector saw customers lined up near the entrance leaving with takeout items only, the suit states.

The inspector observed tables were still set up for outdoor dining, but no customers were eating on-site the suit states. Both a citation and a written directive instructing Bread & Barley of needed corrective action required were issued, the suit states.

On Jan. 12, the county sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bread & Barley, demanding immediate compliance with the health order and that operations cease, the suit states.

Bread & Barley’s public health permit was revoked on Jan. 13 and a written notice ordered that all restaurant operations cease, according to the suit.

According to the complaint, the pub operated outdoor dining from at least Dec. 7-20, and operated on a suspended and/or revoked public health permit on a daily basis from at least Dec. 20 to Jan. 13.

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Superior Court filed a lawsuit against Cronies Sports Grill on Kanan Road in Agoura Hills and the Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill on Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.

Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County was permitted again as of Friday.

