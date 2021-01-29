LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All beaches throughout Los Angeles County were closed Friday due to potential lightning strikes.
Lifeguards were shutting down all beaches from Zuma to Marina del Rey as the latest wave of a harsh winter storm swept through the region.
Residents were also cautioned to avoid going into the ocean due to bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards due to the storm.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill, officials said.
The water advisory will remain in effect through Monday morning.