By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles Fire Department

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Not one, but two Los Angeles Fire Department fire engines got stuck Friday evening on a washed out road in Lincoln Heights.

The first truck was teetering on the side of a steep hill after it become stuck while responding to a nearby fire. It was being held in place while a heavy-duty tow truck prepared to pull it out of the mud.

Fire crews said the homes at the bottom of the hill were going to be evacuated ahead of the move to get the fire truck off the hill in the event it ended up sliding down.

About two hours later, the second truck became stuck in a steep driveway, though it was not immediately clear where the truck was headed.

There were no injuries reported from either of the incidents.