LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Not one, but two Los Angeles Fire Department fire engines got stuck Friday evening on a washed out road in Lincoln Heights.

The first truck was teetering on the side of a steep hill after it become stuck while responding to a nearby fire. It was being held in place while a heavy-duty tow truck prepared to pull it out of the mud.

Precarious situation above Lincoln Heights😳 an @LAFD fire engine got stuck on a washed out dirt road and is teetering on the side of a steep hill. Heavy duty tow truck preparing to position to drag it out. All fire fighters appear to be OK @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @SaraDonchey pic.twitter.com/ZGiU5750It — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) January 30, 2021

Fire crews said the homes at the bottom of the hill were going to be evacuated ahead of the move to get the fire truck off the hill in the event it ended up sliding down.

About two hours later, the second truck became stuck in a steep driveway, though it was not immediately clear where the truck was headed.

Now not one, but TWO stuck @LAFD engines in the hills of Lincoln Heights😐 this second one isn’t as precarious as the first, but still can’t get it moving. The first truck has been strapped to the hill side and homes below will be evacuated when it finally gets towed @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/3BRRRjZS1U — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) January 30, 2021

There were no injuries reported from either of the incidents.