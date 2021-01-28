LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are asking for the help of the public finding a person that shot and killed a man and wounded his daughter in northeast Los Angeles. Investigators are also looking for a motive in the shooting.
It happened Monday in the 700 block of North Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace in Highland Park, on the border of Mount Washington. Police were called on a report of gunshots and found the injured victims in their car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Angel Carachure died at the scene and his adult daughter, Cynthia Carachure, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the L.A.P.D. reported. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.
Police asked for help identifying the shooter, saying in a statement that it “appears to be an isolated incident with no known motive.”
No suspect description was available.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives Martinez or Obrecht at 213-486-8700.
