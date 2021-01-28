LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man who was assaulting a woman was shot and killed by Los Angeles police near Exposition Park in South L.A. late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 40th Place and Vermont Avenue.
According to the LAPD, officers were dispatched to a call about a man armed with a knife who was assaulting his girlfriend.
They arrived on scene to find the suspect assaulting a woman inside a car, police said.
At some point, officers opened fire on the suspect, who died at the scene. He was not identified.
The woman received treatment for facial injuries.
It’s unclear if the suspect was armed with a knife or gun. There was no word on the exact circumstances which prompted officers to open fire on him.