CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Evacuation Warning, KCAL 9, Monrovia, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Wednesday for communities that are in the path of the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen residents are being warned to be ready to evacuate due to the potential for flash floods in the area where the El Dorado Fire burned just a few months ago.

(credit: CBS)

A storm that has just barely started to sprinkle over Ventura County Wednesday is forecast to bring an “atmospheric river” of moisture to the region Thursday into Friday. Several inches of rain are expected in many areas, and communities that have seen recent wildfires are bracing for flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood warning for several areas in Los Angeles County that burned recently.

In Monrovia, where the Bobcat Fire burned over the summer, residents are readying sandbags and keeping an eye on the denuded hillsides.

“We got a big slope here, so it’s hard to say how far and fast things can happen if, if there’s a problem,” resident David Hasenauer said.

 