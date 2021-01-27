SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Wednesday for communities that are in the path of the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen residents are being warned to be ready to evacuate due to the potential for flash floods in the area where the El Dorado Fire burned just a few months ago.

An #EvacuationWarning has been issued for the following communities due to the potential for flash flooding based on expected rainfall with the incoming storm: Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen. These areas are of concern due to the El Dorado Fire burn scar. pic.twitter.com/lH8f4ZTg3G — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 27, 2021

A storm that has just barely started to sprinkle over Ventura County Wednesday is forecast to bring an “atmospheric river” of moisture to the region Thursday into Friday. Several inches of rain are expected in many areas, and communities that have seen recent wildfires are bracing for flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood warning for several areas in Los Angeles County that burned recently.

A ⚠️Flash Flood Watch⚠️ has been issued for the recent burn areas in LA County including the Bobcat, Lake, and Ranch2. It will be in effect from 4pm Thursday through 4am Friday. If you live near these burn areas, now is the time to prepare for possible evacuation. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021

In Monrovia, where the Bobcat Fire burned over the summer, residents are readying sandbags and keeping an eye on the denuded hillsides.

“We got a big slope here, so it’s hard to say how far and fast things can happen if, if there’s a problem,” resident David Hasenauer said.