LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion Wednesday to have the city begin work on a memorial for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The motion would instruct the Department of Cultural Affairs to lead preliminary discussions on the development with all of the city’s elected officials.
The report would provide suggestions on the scale, location, type of installation and plan for public input.
“The complexity of the human loss, from the seniors who provided guidance and wisdom, to our frontline essential workers and medical staff, makes it critical that the city remember and recognize this period of history and its impact on our communities,” the motion stated.
“Therefore, (the) city must begin the difficult and preliminary discussion of a memorial to victims of COVID-19 with the goal of healing, remembrance for loved ones lost, and bringing peace to our communities.”
As of Wednesday, 15,897 people died from COVID-19 in L.A. County.
