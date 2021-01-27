LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services announced Wednesday it is expanding its pet food pantry program to provide pet food every Sunday, starting Feb. 7.

Pickup will be available by appointment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for families in Los Angeles who need help feeding their animals.

The program was previously conducted twice a month.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the Pet Food Pantry to residents of Los Angeles on a weekly basis and provide pet owners with pet food they need to feed their animal companions,” said L.A. Animal Services General Manager Brenda Barnette.

“We are thankful to the organizations and community who continue to support us through direct donations and pet food donations to help us maintain pet food inventory,” she said.

Wet and dry food will be available for up to three cats and/or dogs per household and will be given out at two L.A. Animal Services locations:

Chesterfield Square/South Los Angeles at 1850 W. 60th St.; and

East Valley at 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys.

People who need food for their animals can register for an appointment at the Chesterfield Square/South Los Angeles here or calling 213-326-2788.

People who want to register for an appointment at the East Valley location can do so here or by calling 213-264-8985.

Animals must be spayed or neutered to receive food. Pet owners can also obtain a discount or free spay/neuter voucher from L.A. Animal Services.

