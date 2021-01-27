LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,641 newly confirmed cases and 33 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 268,490 cases and 3,003 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 190,618 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,238 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 315 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 772 newly confirmed cases and 27 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 269,314 cases and 1,746 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 257,046 had recovered.
There were 1,209 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 279 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
Ventura County health officials reported 467 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 67,533 cases and 564 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,387 had recovered.
There were 390 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 82 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, 2,141,222 Riverside County residents, 2,332,393 San Bernardino County residents and 938,100 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.