FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A four-car pile-up killed a 21-year-old woman in Fullerton Wednesday.
According to Fullerton police, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Valencia Drive. The woman, who had been driving with an 18-year-old passenger, was briefly trapped in her vehicle and taken to a local trauma center with critical injuries after being freed from the wreck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.
Fullerton police say the preliminary investigation found that a black Chevrolet Silverado had been driving erratically on Magnolia, approaching Valencia Drive, when it veered into oncoming traffic and hit the white Toyota Corolla the woman had been driving. The force of the collision caused the truck to flip and hit a Ford Edge that had been driving alongside the Corolla, which was spent spinning and hit a Nissan Altima. The Silverado landed upside down in the middle of the intersection.
The driver of the Silverado, a 36-year-old man, and the Edge, a 50-year-old man, were also taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.
Investigators are determining whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Accident Investigator H. Barclay at (714) 738-6815.