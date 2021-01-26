RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police on a stakeout in a Riverside neighborhood Tuesday shot and injured a person, described only as a suspect.
According to the Riverside Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Tomlinson Avenue, near Tyler Street, when officers “encountered a suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
Investigators with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation have arrived and more information will be released once this initial portion of the investigation is complete.
The person, who was struck by gunfire, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to police.
The department said “no officers or others were injured” in the shooting.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
