LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD asked for the public’s help to identify the killer of a food delivery driver in the Cypress Park area.
Roderick Thomas, 54, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck at about 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020. He had just dropped off a delivery in the 14000 block of Randall Court and was driving back down the hill when he was shot, according to the LAPD.
He was able to drive himself to the area of Avenue 26 and Figueroa Boulevard, where he waited for police and paramedics. Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries three days later.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect, but did circulate Thomas’ image and a picture of his vehicle, in the hopes of generating leads.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Operation Central Bureau Homicide Detective Martinez at (213) 996-4174 or Detective Golden at (213) 996-4161.