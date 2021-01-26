LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Jane Fonda will receive the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award which honors an individual for their lasting impact on the film industry.

Fonda, 83, will receive the honor during the Feb. 28 Golden Globes ceremony.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda,” HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement. “For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

Past recipients of the award include Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams. Last year, Tom Hanks was given the award.

Fonda has won seven Golden Globes in her career along with back-to-back Oscars for her roles in “Julia” and “Coming Home.”

She is also well known for her political activism and currently holds weekly “Fire Drill Friday” events aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of global warming.

The Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton, typically takes place in January but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

