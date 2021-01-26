LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 2,486 newly confirmed cases and 113 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 266,849 cases and 2,970 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 188,055 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,265 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 319 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,514 newly confirmed cases and 41 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 268,542 cases and 1,719 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 255,780 had recovered.
There were 1,248 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 283 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Sunday.
Ventura County health officials reported 664 newly confirmed cases and 21 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 67,066 cases and 546 deaths.
There were 406 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 83 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, 2,126,270 Riverside County residents, 2,332,393 San Bernardino County residents and 930,298 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.